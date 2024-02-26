Pune Shocker: Husband Kills Wife By Smashing Head With Stone, Later Hangs Himself Near Khadakwasla Dam |

In a harrowing incident, a husband fatally bludgeoned his wife with a stone before taking his own life by hanging himself. The tragedy unfolded in the forest area of Kudje village near Khadakwasla Dam, officials informed on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased wife was identified as Suvarna Somnath Wagh (35), while her husband was Somnath Wagh (52). Uttam Nagar Police Station has initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to police statements, the couple, married for a few years, had been embroiled in disputes, primarily driven by Somnath's suspicions regarding Suvarna's character. Matters escalated on Sunday night when Somnath led Suvarna to the Kudje village forest. Seizing an opportunity when Suvarna's attention waned, Somnath viciously struck her head with a stone, inflicting fatal injuries. Shortly thereafter, Somnath tragically ended his own life by hanging from a tree in the nearby forest.

The horrific discovery was made by locals the following morning, prompting immediate police intervention. The police swiftly arrived at the scene, conducting necessary procedures. The bodies were subsequently transported to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The police are actively probing the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.