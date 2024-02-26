Ravindra Dhangekar Responds To Video Of Intoxicated Pune Girls, Urges To 'Rescue Pune From Turning Into Udta Punjab' | File Photo

Reacting to the viral video of Pune girls in an intoxicated state, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who recently warned about drug abuse and addiction in youth, emphasised the need to save Pune from harmful influences that jeopardise countless households.

Earlier Dhangekar had appealed to curb Western influences in the city, known for education and civility. Dhangekar had argued that allowing establishments to operate until 1.30am could contribute to rising crime rates and rising addiction.

In response to the video, Dhangekar expressed, "There's talk of a concerning trend in Pune, a city renowned for its civility. Recent surges in drug availability and the discovery of secret drug factories have raised concerns. The youth are succumbing to drug addiction. I have been protesting and urging action against the culprits."

"Despite these concerns, the government is not taking sufficient action against key culprits, enabling drug rackets to thrive with support from influential figures. There is an urgent need to unite, raise awareness, and take to the streets to expose criminals, ensure strict actions, and preserve Pune's true culture, crucial for the youth's future," he said.

"The alarming reality of minors getting addicted to drugs underscores the need to address this issue promptly, preventing Pune from facing challenges similar to those in Punjab (from becoming 'Udata Punjab'). The plea is to save Pune from harmful influences that jeopardise countless households (from turning into Udta Punjab)," he added.

Days after Pune Police dismantled a drug chain valued at ₹4000 crore, an alarming video depicting two young intoxicated girls went viral, drawing severe criticism from Punekars for drug abuse.

Drug menace in Pune

In stark contrast to the recent crackdown on a major drug racket by Pune Police, a disconcerting video has surfaced, shedding light on the prevalence of drug abuse among college students in Pune. The city, renowned for its educational institutions, is now grappling with the disheartening image of intoxicated youth. Actor Ramesh Pardesi brought attention to this issue by sharing a viral video captured on Vetal Hill in Pune.

The video exposes two young women, believed to be first-year college students, under the influence of drugs. One of the girls appears unconscious, while the other is seen in an inebriated state, raising concerns about the direction in which the youth in Pune are heading.

Ramesh Pardesi, who recorded the video, expressed his concern over the situation. He narrated that while running on Vetal Hill, they discovered the two young women lying in a corner with beer, liquor, and intoxicating substances. Fearing for their safety, he and others moved the girls to a secure location. The actor linked this incident to the recent discovery of a ₹4,000 crore drug racket in Pune.

After the video went viral, Punekars and netizens started reacting. While some expressed concern over the alarming state of affairs, few others criticised the person who made the video without blurring the face of the girls.