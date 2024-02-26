VIDEO: Pune Youths Caught In Intoxicated State, Alarming Video Raises Concerns About Drug Abuse Among Students |

In the aftermath of Pune Police dismantling a ₹4000 crore drug chain, a distressing video portraying two young intoxicated girls has gone viral, sparking strong criticism from Punekars over drug abuse.

In stark contrast to the recent crackdown on a major drug racket by Pune Police, a troubling video has emerged, shining a light on the prevalence of drug abuse among college students in Pune. The city, known for its educational institutions, is now grappling with the disconcerting image of intoxicated youth. Actor Ramesh Pardesi drew attention to this issue by sharing a viral video captured on Vetal Hill in Pune.

The video reveals two young women, believed to be first-year college students, under the influence of drugs. One of the girls appears unconscious, while the other is seen in an inebriated state, raising concerns about the direction in which the youth in Pune are heading.

Expressing his concern over the situation, Ramesh Pardesi, who recorded the video, narrated that while running on Vetal Hill, they found the two young women lying in a corner with beer, liquor, and intoxicating substances. Fearing for their safety, he and others moved the girls to a secure location. The actor linked this incident to the recent discovery of a ₹4,000 crore drug racket in Pune.

After the video went viral, Punekars and netizens started reacting. While some expressed concern over the alarming state of affairs, few others criticized the person who made the video without blurring the face of the girls.

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar reacts

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, who had warned just days ago about drug abuse and addiction in youth, mentioned the video that went viral. A few days ago, Ravindra Dhangekar had emphasised the need to curb Western influences in the city, known for education and civility. While the police allowed the establishments to operate until 1.30 am, Dhangekar argued that this extension could contribute to rising crime rates and the addiction of children.

Dhangekar stated, "There's talk about a worrying trend in Pune, a city well-known for its civility. Recent spikes in drug availability and the discovery of secret drug factories have caused concern. The youth are falling into drug addiction. I have been protesting against this and appealing to take action against the culprits. Despite these worries, the government isn't doing enough against key culprits, letting drug rackets thrive with support from influential figures. There's a pressing need to unite, raise awareness, and hit the streets to expose criminals, ensure strict actions, and preserve Pune's true culture, vital for the youth's future. The troubling reality of minors getting addicted to drugs highlights the urgency to address this issue promptly, preventing Pune from facing challenges like those in Punjab (from becoming Udata Punjab). The plea is to save Pune from harmful influences that risk countless households."