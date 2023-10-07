Pimpri-Chinchwad: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student

Pune: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student |

In a shocking incident, a student was injured when a portion of the ceiling plaster in the government girls' hostel in Wakad, managed by the tribal department, collapsed on Thursday evening.

The incident took place while one of the students was resting in her room. A section of the ceiling's plaster fell, causing her injuries. Fortunately, there were no other students present in the room at the time who promptly alerted the hostel superintendent.

The injured student was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Upon receiving the information, local authorities and the Wakad police rushed to the scene. The police conducted a thorough examination of the building to determine the cause of the ceiling plaster collapse.

"The girl's injuries are reported to be minor, and she received immediate medical attention. An inquiry has been initiated, with a particular focus on whether heavy rains contributed to the ceiling plaster's collapse," stated an officer from the tribal department.

Read Also Who Are Vishal Pinjani And Abhishek Jayadeep? Meet Mr Gay India Winners From Kolhapur and Pune

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)