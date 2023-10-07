 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student

Fortunately, there were no other students present in the room at the time

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Roof Collapse At Government Girls Hostel in Wakad Injures Student |

In a shocking incident, a student was injured when a portion of the ceiling plaster in the government girls' hostel in Wakad, managed by the tribal department, collapsed on Thursday evening.

The incident took place while one of the students was resting in her room. A section of the ceiling's plaster fell, causing her injuries. Fortunately, there were no other students present in the room at the time who promptly alerted the hostel superintendent.

Read Also
Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune
article-image

The injured student was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Upon receiving the information, local authorities and the Wakad police rushed to the scene. The police conducted a thorough examination of the building to determine the cause of the ceiling plaster collapse.

"The girl's injuries are reported to be minor, and she received immediate medical attention. An inquiry has been initiated, with a particular focus on whether heavy rains contributed to the ceiling plaster's collapse," stated an officer from the tribal department.

Read Also
Who Are Vishal Pinjani And Abhishek Jayadeep? Meet Mr Gay India Winners From Kolhapur and Pune
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking