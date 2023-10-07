Who Are Vishal Pinjani And Abhishek Jayadeep? Meet Mr Gay India Winners From Kolhapur and Pune

Vishal Pinjani And Abhishek Jayadeep |

After winning Mr Gay India, Vishal Pinjani is all set to represent the country at the upcoming Mr Gay World beauty pageant in Cape Town, South Africa. Besides his role as an LGBTQ rights activist and advocate, Vishal is also a Life Coach, bookseller, and the founder of ABHIMAAN, Kolhapur's first community-based organization serving lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, intersex, and queer communities (LGBTIQA). He has also delivered a TEDx talk at TEDxTarabaiPark.

Who is Vishal Pinjani?

Vishal is well-known for his extensive involvement in addressing community-related issues in both his hometown and the state of Maharashtra. He is committed to using this platform to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by gay men in rural India, challenging the misconception that LGBTQ issues are only urban-centric. Additionally, Vishal works as a Diversity and Inclusion consultant and personal time strategist, offering life coaching services to individuals.

Speaking about his journey and the significance of his participation in the Mr. Gay World pageant, Vishal Pinjani emphasised the discrimination and hardships faced by gender minorities, including gay and transgender individuals, within Indian society. He is an ardent advocate for the need for greater respect and acceptance, rather than hatred, and discussed the ongoing criminalization of homosexuality in 70 countries. Vishal expressed his intention to collaborate with LGBTQ organizations globally to change these perceptions.

Who is Abhishek Jayadeep?

Abhishek Jayadeep, the other finalist in the Mr Gay India competition, is a 25-year-old software developer originally from Thrissur, Kerala, who currently resides in Pune. He holds the distinction of being the first-ever Mr. Gay Kerala. Abhishek bravely shared his personal journey of coming out to his family just this year, shedding light on the pervasive stigma faced by LGBTQ individuals. He also revealed that some of his friends were hesitant to publicly support him, highlighting the challenges of social acceptance in India's diverse society.

Conducted by the MIST Foundation, headquartered in Pune and established by Shyam Konnur, the reigning Mr. Gay India 2020, the event was hosted virtually for nearly a month.

