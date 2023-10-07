WATCH VIDEO: Pune Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run From Ruby Hall To Ramwadi | Twitter/@PittieAditya

Pune Metro achieved a significant milestone on Friday with the successful completion of its trial run from Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station.

The trial run began at 7:30pm and involved a round trip from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, which was completed within an hour.

"During the trial run, all departments of Pune Metro collaborated seamlessly. The dedicated efforts over the past week ensured the flawless execution of the trial run. The trial run encompassed various aspects, including testing the efficiency and safety of the tracks, electrical systems, signalling, and overall operational readiness," said Pune Metro officials.

"We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the trial run from Bund Garden to Ramwadi Metro Station... Soon, the Metro train operation will be extended from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi," stated Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro.

WATCH VIDEO:

