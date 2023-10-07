 WATCH VIDEO: Pune Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run From Ruby Hall To Ramwadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH VIDEO: Pune Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run From Ruby Hall To Ramwadi

WATCH VIDEO: Pune Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run From Ruby Hall To Ramwadi

The trial run began at 7:30pm and involved a round trip from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, which was completed within an hour

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEO: Pune Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run From Ruby Hall To Ramwadi | Twitter/@PittieAditya

Pune Metro achieved a significant milestone on Friday with the successful completion of its trial run from Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station.

The trial run began at 7:30pm and involved a round trip from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, which was completed within an hour.

"During the trial run, all departments of Pune Metro collaborated seamlessly. The dedicated efforts over the past week ensured the flawless execution of the trial run. The trial run encompassed various aspects, including testing the efficiency and safety of the tracks, electrical systems, signalling, and overall operational readiness," said Pune Metro officials.

"We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the trial run from Bund Garden to Ramwadi Metro Station... Soon, the Metro train operation will be extended from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi," stated Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro.

WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
Pune: Four Injured As Tree Collapses On Autorickshaw In Kothrud
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking