 Pune: Four Injured As Tree Collapses On Autorickshaw In Kothrud
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Four Injured As Tree Collapses On Autorickshaw In Kothrud

Pune: Four Injured As Tree Collapses On Autorickshaw In Kothrud

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire brigade department, the incident was reported at around 9:15am

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Four Injured As Tree Collapses On Autorickshaw In Kothrud |

In a tragic incident, a Gulmohar tree fell onto a passing autorickshaw near the Dashbhuja Ganapati temple in Kothrud, leaving four people, including the autorickshaw driver and passengers, injured on Saturday.

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire brigade department, the incident was reported at around 9:15am.

"The large Gulmohar tree collapsed onto an autorickshaw on the one-way road near the Dashbhuja Ganapati temple. The autorickshaw driver and three other individuals were trapped inside the vehicle. Eventually, they were rescued by the fire brigade team," said the officials.

"All four injured individuals were taken to Sassoon Hospital for treatment," they added.

Read Also
Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking

Pune Crime: Man Stabs Brother-in-Law Following Repeated Pleas To Quit Drinking