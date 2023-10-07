Pune: Four Injured As Tree Collapses On Autorickshaw In Kothrud |

In a tragic incident, a Gulmohar tree fell onto a passing autorickshaw near the Dashbhuja Ganapati temple in Kothrud, leaving four people, including the autorickshaw driver and passengers, injured on Saturday.

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire brigade department, the incident was reported at around 9:15am.

"The large Gulmohar tree collapsed onto an autorickshaw on the one-way road near the Dashbhuja Ganapati temple. The autorickshaw driver and three other individuals were trapped inside the vehicle. Eventually, they were rescued by the fire brigade team," said the officials.

"All four injured individuals were taken to Sassoon Hospital for treatment," they added.