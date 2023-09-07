VIDEO: Transgender Team Joins Dahi Handi Celebration In Pune |

In a heartwarming display of inclusivity and unity, this year's Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have seen the participation of women's teams and members of the transgender community.







The event, organized by Deepak Mankar, trustee of 'Deepstambh,' and supported by social workers Sharvari Gawande and Shiv Pratap Sanstha, marked a significant milestone in fostering a sense of togetherness among diverse groups.



#WATCH | Maharashtra | A team of members of the transgender community participated in Dahi Handi today in Pune city, along with other Govindas.



The celebrations were held at Gogte Prashala ground in Narayan Peth area of the city.#Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/f2y27Vu20j — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Four teams participated in the event

Four teams, each comprising 100 members, have come together to celebrate this tradition. What makes this year truly exceptional is that each team has also welcomed 25 third-party members into their ranks, ensuring a broader and more inclusive participation.







The grand breaking of the Dahi Handi took place at the Gogte Prashala ground in Narayan Pethe, Pune, on September 7, at around 6 o'clock in the evening. The event was a spectacle of unity and joy, with participants showcasing their enthusiasm through dance and teamwork.







For many members of the transgender community, this event holds special significance. One transgender participant expressed her gratitude, saying, "This is the first time we are part of any Dahi Handi celebration, and I am very grateful to everyone. I feel very nice to be part of the program."







Another participant, Alisha Patil, expressed, stating, "Since our childhood, we had never celebrated Dahi Handi. Until now, we only saw others break it. Today, we are not just witnessing it; we are breaking it. We are thankful to the organizers for making this possible. And we hope that society will involve us in other events as well."

