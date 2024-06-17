Aurangabad: Eid-al-Adha Celebrations Marked by Namaz and Community Gatherings |

Muslim community celebrated Eid-al-Adha by offering Namaz at various mosques in the city. The main function of offering Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adah also known as Bakrid was held at the Cantonment Eidgah in the morning on Monday. After offering the Namaz, people conveyed the greeting of Eid by hugging each other and conveying the message of happiness, peace and prosperity.

Many eminent persons from various religions gathered at the Cantonment Eidgah and conveyed wishes of Eid to the Muslim community members who were coming out of the Eidgah after offering the Namaz.

CP Sandeep Patil was personally present at the Eidgah and conveyed Eid wishes to the people. DCP Nitin Bagate, Mahendra Deshmukh, Rashid Mamu, officials of the Eidgah Committee and other dignitaries were present.

Meanwhile, the police administration had deployed strict police bandobast to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of the Eid-al-Adha. Vigil was kept with the help of the drone at the Cantonment Edigah and sensitive Jinsi area since yesterday night. Four DCPs , 5 ACPs, 21 PIs, 76 APIs and PSIs and 1,159 policemen were deployed on the bandobast.