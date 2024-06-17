 FSSAI Suspends Pune-Based Ice Cream Manufacturer's License After Human Finger Found In Cone
"The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI's Western Region Office and its license has been suspended," said FSSAI in a reply to ANI.

Monday, June 17, 2024
Mumbai: The FSSAI Western Region office has suspended the license of an ice cream manufacturer in Pune after a 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a human finger in an ice cream cone on Wednesday.

However, the report of the forensic lab is still pending.

FSSAI further said that the ice cream manufacturer who delivered the ice cream is based in Indapur, Pune, and has a central license as well.

"The manufacturer is based at Indapur, Pune, and has a central license," FSSAI said.

Samples Collected From The Premises Of The Seller

For further investigation team FSSAI has collected samples from the premises of the seller.

"The State FDA has also inspected the seller's premises at Mumbai and samples of the batch have been taken," the food safety body added.

According to Branded Ferro, the complainant, his sister visited him, and he ordered three ice creams from Yumno through a grocery app, which arrived at 10:10 pm.

In his Police complaint, he said, that as he took a byte from a cone he felt something unusual in his mouth and when he checked it properly then he got to see finger-like flesh.

Later, he clicked the picture and shared it on the Instagram page of the company.

