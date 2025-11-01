'Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty,' Declares CM Pinarayi Vijayan In Assembly On Kerala Piravi Day

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a historic declaration in the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Foundation Day), stating that the state has achieved a remarkable milestone in eradicating extreme poverty.

Chief Minister Vijayan made a statement in the Assembly today under Rule 300 regarding the state's achievement of becoming "Extreme Poverty Free".

Addressing the Assembly, CM Vijayan said, "The formation of linguistic states was an idea put forward by the national movement a century ago. However, in the early years after independence, long and intense struggles were required to achieve it. The culmination of those struggles was the formation of a united Kerala, the realisation of the Malayalis' dream. Today marks 69 years since the creation of a united Kerala."

He added, "Every Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day), we celebrate with joy. But this year's Kerala Piravi Day is, for the people of Kerala, the dawn of a new era. Today's Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty."

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the Assembly's session, saying, "This Legislative Assembly has witnessed many historic laws and policy declarations. The Assembly now meets at a moment that marks yet another milestone in the creation of a Nava Kerala."

He further stated, "The eradication of extreme poverty was one of the key decisions taken at the very first cabinet meeting after the new ministry was sworn in in 2021. It was also the beginning of fulfilling one of the most important promises made to the people during the Legislative Assembly election."

The state government initiated the process of identifying families living in extreme poverty within two months, under the leadership of the Department of Local Self-Government and coordination by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). The effort saw active public participation from various stakeholders, including MLAs, local body representatives, Kudumbashree workers, volunteers, and officials.

The project began with a pilot implementation in Wadakkanchery Municipality and the Anchuthengu and Thirunelli Grama Panchayats, before being expanded to the entire state. The initiative involved identifying beneficiary families through collective feedback and suggestions from all sections of society.

The Chief Minister dismissed the Opposition leader's remarks on eradicating extreme poverty, calling them "irrelevant."

CM Vijayan said, "The Opposition Leader's remarks are irrelevant. The eradication of extreme poverty had already been announced earlier. It is unclear why the Opposition is so afraid. This is a historic declaration, and it is being announced in the Assembly to inform the world. The Opposition Leader is calling it a fraud only because that is his habit. This government only makes promises that it can fulfill and whatever it promises, it fulfills. Now, steps will be taken to sustain what has already been achieved."

Speaking on the same, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh criticised the Opposition for boycotting the Assembly on Kerala Piravi Day, despite the state's historic achievement in eradicating extreme poverty.

"Instead of taking pride in the historic achievement Kerala has made on Kerala Piravi Day, the Opposition chose to boycott the Assembly. History will forever judge them for it. History will declare the Opposition guilty.", Rajesh said.

On Thursday, Kerala Minister M. B. Rajesh stated that the state is set to become the first in India to eradicate extreme poverty.

He explained that the initiative was the first decision taken by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in its "very first cabinet meeting" after returning to power in 2021, to launch an exclusive scheme to eradicate extreme poverty."Kerala is all set to create yet another history by becoming the first Indian state to eradicate extreme poverty. This was the first decision taken by the second Pinarayi government in its very first cabinet meeting after coming back to power in 2021. The government launched an exclusive scheme to eradicate extreme poverty," Rajesh told ANI.

He said that after identifying and finalising the list of extremely poor families, micro-plans were prepared for each family. He said the government had lifted 64,006 families out of extreme poverty.

"The very first step was to identify extremely poor families through an elaborate process. A process was carried out involving public representatives, local bodies, social organisations, and voluntary organisations to find out about extremely poor families. 4 lakh people were trained by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration to carry out this exercise," he said.

"After identifying and finalising the list of extremely poor families, micro plans were prepared for each and every family...These micro plans had immediate plans, medium-term plans and long-term plans. After four years, we have implemented these micro plans and through the implementation of micro plans we have been able to bring these 64,006 families out of extreme poverty," he added.

Rajesh further claimed that after China, Kerala is becoming second place in the world to eradicate extreme poverty.

"However, the Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the state's ruling CPM government for claiming credit for reducing extreme poverty, calling it "mocking the poor."

"For the CPM government today, which has actually brought only about a few lakhs of people out of extreme poverty, to say that they are responsible for bringing people out of extreme poverty is mocking the poor because when ASHA workers were asking for a small salary increase... the CPM tried to take credit for this, which is mocking the poor... These people are now making it a profession to use propaganda to mislead the people and to spread lies and try to get political benefit out of this," Chandrasekhar told reporters earlier this week.

Chandrasekhar also cited recent World Bank data, highlighting the impact of central government schemes.

"The World Bank, in April 2025, published an extensive report showing that in an unprecedented surge of people coming out of poverty in the last 10 years, PM Modi's policies have helped almost 20 crore Indians who lived below extreme poverty to come out of it. This is a fact and a finding of the World Bank. It has happened because of a series of policies and schemes that the PM focused on, including but not limited to PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and many other schemes that have helped to achieve it," he added.

