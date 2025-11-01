 President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede that occurred around 11:30 AM. Most of the victims were women, according to officials.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. | File Pic

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede that occurred around 11:30 AM. Most of the victims were women, according to officials.

"Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nita Ambani’s 62nd Birthday: Know About Her Work In Sports, Education & Her Role As Chairperson Of...

Nita Ambani’s 62nd Birthday: Know About Her Work In Sports, Education & Her Role As Chairperson Of...

'People Have Accepted RSS,' Dattatreya Hosabale Responds To AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Call...

'People Have Accepted RSS,' Dattatreya Hosabale Responds To AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Call...

President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede, Prays For Speedy...

President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede, Prays For Speedy...

On Kerala Piravi Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Declares State Free Of Extreme Poverty; Opposition...

On Kerala Piravi Day, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Declares State Free Of Extreme Poverty; Opposition...

Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Same Entry & Exit, Overcrowding, No Permission; What Led To...

Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Same Entry & Exit, Overcrowding, No Permission; What Led To...