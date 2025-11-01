President Droupadi Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Andhra Pradesh Temple Stampede, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. | File Pic

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede that occurred around 11:30 AM. Most of the victims were women, according to officials.

Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2025

