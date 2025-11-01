 Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Disturbing Visuals Showing Motionless Bodies of Devotees Lying On Floor Surface After Tragic Incident Kills 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVenkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Disturbing Visuals Showing Motionless Bodies of Devotees Lying On Floor Surface After Tragic Incident Kills 10

Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Disturbing Visuals Showing Motionless Bodies of Devotees Lying On Floor Surface After Tragic Incident Kills 10

After the stampede at Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara Swamy Temple, disturbing visuals of motionless bodies of devotees lying on the temple premises in Kasibugga surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Disturbing Visuals Showing Motionless Bodies of Devotees Lying On Floor Surface After Tragic Incident Kills 10 (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Srikakulam: At least nine people lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday. After the stampede, disturbing visuals of motionless bodies of devotees lying on the temple premises in Kasibugga surfaced online.

The incident took place at around 11:30 am on November 1. Several devotees were also reportedly injured in the stampede.

The tragic incident took place after a large number of people thronged the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. Some reports claimed that the temple did have permission for such a huge gathering.

It is also reported that the holy shrine only has one entry and exit. The death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit Card Out Today For January Session; Exam On November 9
US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect
US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect
Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express Grief Over Tragic Incident Killing 10 Devotees
Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express Grief Over Tragic Incident Killing 10 Devotees

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express...

Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu & Others Express...

'Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty,' Declares CM Pinarayi Vijayan In...

'Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty,' Declares CM Pinarayi Vijayan In...

Delhi Police Bust Interstate Gang Running Fake Hotel Booking Websites; Four Cyber Fraudsters...

Delhi Police Bust Interstate Gang Running Fake Hotel Booking Websites; Four Cyber Fraudsters...

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 10 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy...

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 10 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy...

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Over Call To Ban RSS, Says...

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Over Call To Ban RSS, Says...