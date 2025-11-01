Venkateswara Swamy Temple Stampede: Disturbing Visuals Showing Motionless Bodies of Devotees Lying On Floor Surface After Tragic Incident Kills 10 (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Srikakulam: At least nine people lost their lives in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday. After the stampede, disturbing visuals of motionless bodies of devotees lying on the temple premises in Kasibugga surfaced online.

The incident took place at around 11:30 am on November 1. Several devotees were also reportedly injured in the stampede.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Stampede reported at Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district; several devotees injured, rushed to hospital.





The tragic incident took place after a large number of people thronged the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. Some reports claimed that the temple did have permission for such a huge gathering.

BREAKING NEWS: STAMPEDE AT SRIKAKULAM TEMPLE



9 feared dead as a result of stampede in Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh



The death toll is likely to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition



Massive crowd gathered at the temple.

It is also reported that the holy shrine only has one entry and exit. The death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.