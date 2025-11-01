BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Over Call To Ban RSS, Says Congress Will Be Wiped Out In Bihar Polls

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad | X @ANI

Patna: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his demand for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it "nonsense."

He went on to say that Congress will be wiped out in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"Mallikarjun Kharge keeps on talking nonsense. Mallikarjun Kharge, for your information, Congress is going to be wiped out," Prasad told ANI on Friday.

October 31, 2025

Earlier, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at the Congress chief over his demand for a ban on the RSS, saying that senior Congress leaders should first acquaint themselves with the views of Mahatma Gandhi, who had once praised the Sangh's discipline and social work.

Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said that no Congress leader has visited Sardar Patel's statue to pay tribute, which clearly reflects their feelings towards Patel.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address this morning, clearly stated what the Congress did to Sardar Patel. Before 2014, in how many Congress events did you see Sardar Patel's photo in the background? And today, Prime Minister Modi has built the world's largest statue, the Statue of Unity. To date, no Congress leader has visited there. This shows their feelings for Sardar Patel."

On Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge again called for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS are responsible for the current state of law and order in India, and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the views of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then he should take the decision to ban RSS.

"These are my personal views, and I openly say that there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If PM respects the views presented by Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law & order issues here are due to the BJP and RSS," Kharge said.

Earlier, the Congress President's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

