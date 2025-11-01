RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Mokama Violence, Questions Election Commission And Administration Over Law And Order

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence in Mokama, where clashes occurred between two groups during the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, resulting in the death of a Jan Suraj party supporter.

In its interaction with media persons, Yadav emphasised that violence has no place in democratic countries. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission about the actions they have taken regarding the incident.

"There should be no place for violence in a democracy. We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What action has been taken so far?... Killing has happened, there are many witnesses....but the administration is quiet,...there is no investigation...Who is protecting goons?..." said Yadav.

#WATCH | On Mokama violence and killing of a Jan Suraaj worker, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "There should be no place for violence in a democracy. We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What… pic.twitter.com/hNWeXo3a0j — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent Jan Suraaj supporter murder case in Mokama, many political leaders in Bihar expressed sharp criticism and concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav blamed the state government for "failing to ensure safety."

Speaking to reporters in Danapur, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The present (state) government is asleep and the gathering here is to change the same government. Crime will spread till there is unemployment and if there is employment, people will stay busy. The government should have taken cognisance of this."

#WATCH | Danapur, Bihar | On Mokama murder case, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) Chief Tej Pratap Yadav says, "The present (state) government is asleep and the gathering here is to change the same government... Crime will spread till there is unemployment and if there is employment,… pic.twitter.com/jBjip82vgp — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav also condemned the recent violence in Mokama that claimed the life of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, alleging that political candidates are being increasingly targeted during the ongoing Bihar election campaign and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies of promoting criminal elements in politics.

The Purnea MP criticised the BJP government on the rising violence across states, asking if this is not a big goon state, then what is it? Speaking to ANI on the incident, Yadav said, "Candidates are being attacked continuously.

"You have attacked the candidates from outside. If this is not a big goon state, then what is it? Why is the same terror named in every incident? Why are criminals given a ticket? Will the party not work without mafias?"

#WATCH | Patna | On Mokama violence and killing of a Jan Suraaj worker, independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav says, "Candidates are being attacked continuously... What is it if not extreme hooliganism... Why is the same terror named in every incident?... Why are criminals given… pic.twitter.com/Yvox2bmXit — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

However, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi alleged Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) involvement in the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama.

Manjhi also accused the RJD of attacking HAM(S) candidates ahead of the first phase of polling on November 6. He denied that the murder in Mokama is a failure of law and order in the State.

"An order has been given to investigate the incident. The accused will be caught. We understand that RJD people are doing this deliberately. Our candidate in Tekari was also attacked, while the Atri candidate's car was also stopped, and party workers were beaten. There is no failure in law and order," Manjhi told reporters.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had requested a detailed report from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar concerning the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. Yadav was killed during a shooting incident between two groups while he was campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Patna Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Sihag reported that three FIRs have been filed in connection with the Mokama murder case..

"In a recent incident involving stone-throwing and attacks, three FIRs have been registered. The deceased's body was taken for last rites after the post-mortem. Continuous deployment is ongoing. The post-mortem on the deceased was conducted by three doctors of the medical board," Sihag said.

"A total of five accused have been identified by the deceased's grandson, while six accused have been named in another application. The police have registered cases against unidentified individuals," Sihag added.

Patna Rural SP further added that two arrests have been made so far related to the stone-throwing incident at the scene, and the investigation is being continued by utilising various evidence and other testimonies.

This year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative. Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)