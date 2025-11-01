 PM Modi Inaugurates Chhattisgarh's New Vidhan Sabha On State's 25th Foundation Day (Video)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Chhattisgarh’s new Vidhan Sabha in Nava Raipur on the state’s 25th foundation day and unveiled a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Rs 324-crore eco-friendly complex blends Chhattisgarhi heritage with modern design, symbolizing democratic progress and Atal Ji’s vision for the state’s identity and future.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the majestic new Chhattisgarh Assembly building in Nava Raipur by ceremonial ribbon cutting, marking the state’s 25th foundation day with a blend of cultural pride and modern governance.

He also unveiled a life-size statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee and planted a sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, reinforcing environmental commitment.

Accompanied by Governor Raman Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, PM Modi lauded the complex as a symbol of Chhattisgarh’s progress since its formation in 2000.

"This Vidhan Sabha is not just a building; it is the heartbeat of democracy, rooted in tradition and soaring toward innovation," he said, addressing a gathering of legislators, tribal artists, and citizens.

About The New Vidhan Sabha Complex

Spanning 51 acres in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the Rs 324-crore complex replaces makeshift venues—a private school and government offices—used earlier.

Designed around the theme “Dharti Dhurandhar,” it fuses Chhattisgarhi heritage with cutting-edge sustainability. The assembly hall, with a 200-seat capacity (expandable post-delimitation), features a ceiling carved with rice grains and leaves, honouring the state’s "Rice Bowl" identity.

Tribal motifs adorn doors and walls, celebrating Bastar’s art and local craftsmanship. Eco-conscious from foundation to finish, the complex boasts solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and green spaces.

The building has three blocks, a 500-seat auditorium, parking for 850 vehicles, and integrated facilities - allopathic, homoeopathic, and Ayurvedic hospitals, bank, post office, and canteen—that cater to public needs on the lower ground floor.

"This is a people’s Vidhan Sabha, open, transparent, and inclusive," Chief Minister Sai remarked.

As the ceremony, part of Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee, resonated with Vajpayee’s legacy - he carved out the state from Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi paid tribute to his predecessor.

"Atal ji’s vision gave Chhattisgarh identity; today, this building carries his dream forward."

The unveiling of the bronze statue, set amid landscaped gardens, drew applause as schoolchildren waved tricolours.

The event dovetailed with earlier inaugurations - Rs 14,260 crore in road, health, and energy projects - and a moving interaction with 2,500 children cured of heart defects.

As the tricolour unfurled atop the dome, Chhattisgarh stepped into its next quarter-century with a legislative beacon that marries heritage, democracy, and sustainability.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

