'SIT Will Submit Chargesheet Before Court By December 17': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Zubeen Garg's Death Case

Guwahati: Over Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg's death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that, the SIT will submit the chargesheet before the court by December 17 this year.

"The SIT will submit the chargesheet before the court on December 17. I already instructed the SIT that the chargesheet should be filed before the court by December 17. SIT will submit the chargesheet in time. They have already made substantial progress. Assam police will unearth a picture and whatever brief I have gotten so far that the SIT is absolutely confident and they said that they will be able to give justice to Zubeen Garg," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said, "Today, the Singapore authority has formally sent the final post-mortem report and toxicology report to the Assam government."

"Our officer told me that, the Singapore government has formally sent the final post-mortem report, complete sea related information and toxicology report through the MLAT. People are seeking justice for Zubeen Garg and we will give it and it is 100 percent sure. We will bring all facts on Zubeen Garg death case before the court and the people of the state. I am saying this confidently and from this you can you imagine that how much I am confident. The SIT report will be with big facts and the people of Assam will be able to know many unknown facts," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On the other hand, responding to a query on Bangladesh issue, the Assam Chief Minister said that - "Congress and Miyas in the state want to annex Assam to Bangladesh. That's why they recite Bangladesh's national anthem and also do justify that. Assam's future is not so good and the Miyas will destroy Assam. If the Assamese are alert then we will alive otherwise they will take Assam," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer had been in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

