 Venkateswara Temple Stampede: CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Anguish, Orders Relief After Several Feared Dead
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

Kasibugga: Multiple casualties are feared at a temple stampede here in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," said.

He also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

The exact number of deaths and injuries is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

