Venkateswara Temple Stampede: CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Anguish, Orders Relief After Several Feared Dead

Kasibugga: Multiple casualties are feared at a temple stampede here in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Stampede reported at Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district; several devotees injured, rushed to hospital. More details are awaited.



Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," said.

శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాలోని కాశీబుగ్గ వెంకటేశ్వర ఆలయంలో తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన కలచివేసింది. ఈ దురదృష్టకర ఘటనలో భక్తులు మరణించడం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. గాయాల పాలైన వారికి మేలైన సత్వర చికిత్స అందించాలని అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఘటనా స్థలానికి వెళ్లి… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 1, 2025

He also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site.

The exact number of deaths and injuries is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

