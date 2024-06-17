Pune Division Official Travels With Railway Passengers To Understand Concerns |

On the directions of Divisional Railway Manager Pune, Indu Dubey, Assistant Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Carriage & Wagon) Prateek Titare inspected train no 11077 Pune - Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express from Pune to Ahmednagar for real-time monitoring of punctuality.

Following the inspection, feedback was gathered from passengers travelling on the Jhelum Express, and a detailed report will be analysed to enhance service improvements. The drive aims to address passenger grievances and implement effective solutions.

During the inspection, various aspects were checked, including the timely supply and availability of linen for passengers, cleanliness of seating areas, lavatories, and washbasins, as well as the functionality of mobile charging points, fans, and lights.

Passengers were also briefed on the availability of onboard cleaning services, cleaning schedules, and the availability of quick response numbers in each compartment for passenger assistance.

The onboard staff, including pantry car personnel, were trained on fire fighting equipment and emergency protocols, while RPF staff were instructed on preventing unauthorised passengers from entering coaches.

Officials from all departments will form teams to travel on trains and directly assess the ground reality of facilities provided, gathering direct feedback from passengers. Based on this feedback, decisions may be made to modify facilities as necessary.

Any issues identified during the journey in primary Pune division trains will be addressed promptly to prevent recurrence in the future. Problems noticed will be rectified during primary maintenance to enhance passenger satisfaction on subsequent trips.