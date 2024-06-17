 Pune Video: Excise Department Seizes Goa Liquor Worth ₹12 Lakh Concealed Behind Mango Boxes
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Pune Video: Excise Department Seizes Goa Liquor Worth ₹12 Lakh Concealed Behind Mango Boxes | Sourced

The Daund division of the Pune State Excise Department seized goods worth over ₹30 lakh, including liquor imported from Goa, on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, excise department officials spotted two suspicious vehicles on Moregaon-Supe Road. Upon questioning, the drivers failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the contents of their vehicles.

Subsequent inspection revealed liquor worth ₹12.61 lakh concealed behind wooden mango boxes intended for sale in Ahmednagar district.

Additionally, the excise department seized two vehicles valued at ₹17.50 lakh and two mobile phones worth ₹60,000, bringing the total haul to ₹30.71 lakh.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case: Namdev Haribhau Khaire, Sandeep Baban Sanap, Gorakh Bhagwan Palve, and Mahesh Gulabrao Autade—all residents of Ahmednagar.

This operation was conducted under the supervision of Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Excise Department, and Director Prasad Surve.

Further investigations are ongoing.

