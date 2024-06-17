 Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes Use Of EVs For Sustainable Future
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes Use Of EVs For Sustainable Future

Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes Use Of EVs For Sustainable Future

Here are some brief updates from Pune and its surrounding areas

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Shirole gifts plaque with names of Pune MPs to Mohol

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole gifted Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol a plaque bearing the names of all Pune MPs since 1952. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shirole posted a picture and wrote, "Met and congratulated Minister @mohol_murlidhal. Presented him with a plaque that carries the names of all Members of Parliament who have represented #Pune in the #LokSabha. What started as a special gift to my father, Anil Shirole, in 2014 has now become a sort of tradition after having had the privilege of presenting a similar plaque to Girish Bapat in 2019."

FSSAI suspends license of Pune ice cream manufacturer

The FSSAI Western Region office has suspended the license of an ice cream manufacturer in Pune after a 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a human finger in an ice cream cone. "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team from FSSAI's Western Region Office, and its license has been suspended," said FSSAI. However, the report from the forensic lab is still pending. FSSAI further stated that the ice cream manufacturer, who delivered the ice cream, is based in Indapur, and holds a central license as well. For further investigation, the FSSAI has collected samples from the premises of the seller.

Read Also
Pune Viral Video: Misal Pizza Is Latest Entrant In Bizarre Dishes, Netizens Say 'This Is Food Crime'...
article-image

PCMC promotes use of EVs for sustainable future

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) marked Global Wind Day on June 15 by promoting the use of electric vehicles for a sustainable future. To commemorate the occasion, the civic body organised an awareness programme featuring a street play at Savitribai Phule Primary School, which highlighted the benefits of electric vehicles. This initiative aimed to educate students about the importance of EVs. Additionally, an awareness campaign was conducted at Charholi Phata, where bikers and motorists were informed about the advantages of electric vehicles at a traffic signal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: Relatives Stir Chaos Following Patient's Death at GMCH

Aurangabad: Relatives Stir Chaos Following Patient's Death at GMCH

Pune Division Official Travels With Railway Passengers To Understand Concerns

Pune Division Official Travels With Railway Passengers To Understand Concerns

Pune Video: Excise Department Seizes Goa Liquor Worth ₹12 Lakh Concealed Behind Mango Boxes

Pune Video: Excise Department Seizes Goa Liquor Worth ₹12 Lakh Concealed Behind Mango Boxes

Aurangabad: Eid-al-Adha Celebrations Marked by Namaz and Community Gatherings

Aurangabad: Eid-al-Adha Celebrations Marked by Namaz and Community Gatherings

Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes...

Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes...