Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes Use Of EVs For Sustainable Future

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Shirole gifts plaque with names of Pune MPs to Mohol

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole gifted Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol a plaque bearing the names of all Pune MPs since 1952. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shirole posted a picture and wrote, "Met and congratulated Minister @mohol_murlidhal. Presented him with a plaque that carries the names of all Members of Parliament who have represented #Pune in the #LokSabha. What started as a special gift to my father, Anil Shirole, in 2014 has now become a sort of tradition after having had the privilege of presenting a similar plaque to Girish Bapat in 2019."

Met and congratulated Hon. Minister @mohol_murlidhar ji. Presented him a plaque that carries the names of all Members of Parliament who have represented #Pune in the #LokSabha. What started as a special gift to my father, Anil Shirole ji in 2014 has now become a sort of tradition… pic.twitter.com/B4pv8dP1FW — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 16, 2024

FSSAI suspends license of Pune ice cream manufacturer

The FSSAI Western Region office has suspended the license of an ice cream manufacturer in Pune after a 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a human finger in an ice cream cone. "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team from FSSAI's Western Region Office, and its license has been suspended," said FSSAI. However, the report from the forensic lab is still pending. FSSAI further stated that the ice cream manufacturer, who delivered the ice cream, is based in Indapur, and holds a central license as well. For further investigation, the FSSAI has collected samples from the premises of the seller.

PCMC promotes use of EVs for sustainable future

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) marked Global Wind Day on June 15 by promoting the use of electric vehicles for a sustainable future. To commemorate the occasion, the civic body organised an awareness programme featuring a street play at Savitribai Phule Primary School, which highlighted the benefits of electric vehicles. This initiative aimed to educate students about the importance of EVs. Additionally, an awareness campaign was conducted at Charholi Phata, where bikers and motorists were informed about the advantages of electric vehicles at a traffic signal.

On Global Wind Day, PCMC conducted an awareness campaign through a street play at Savitribai Phule Primary School, highlighting the benefits of using electric vehicles. This initiative aimed to educate students on the importance of EVs for a sustainable future. #MissionLiFE pic.twitter.com/xZiUoZNBOx — PCMC (@pcmcindiagovin) June 16, 2024