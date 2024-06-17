 Aurangabad: Relatives Stir Chaos Following Patient's Death at GMCH
Pradeep Rajore (65) from Padampura was admitted to GMCH due to poor health on Saturday night.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Relatives of a patient who passed away during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) caused uproar on Sunday. They alleged the patient died due to negligence by doctors and staff. GMCH administration has formed a five-member committee to investigate.

Pradeep Rajore (65) from Padampura was admitted to GMCH due to poor health on Saturday night. His condition worsened, leading to his death. The following morning, family and relatives gathered at GMCH, accusing doctors and staff of negligence.

Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Gajanan Surwade, and other officials tried to pacify the relatives. They submitted a written complaint against the doctors involved, demanding strict action.

