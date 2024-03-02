 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Officer Vikas Shelke Arrested With Drugs Valued ₹45 Crore
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Officer Vikas Shelke Arrested With Drugs Valued ₹45 Crore

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Vikas Shelke, a police officer currently stationed at Nigdi Police Station, was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, officials said on Saturday. Shockingly, authorities seized 44.50kg of mephedrone (MD), valued at ₹45 crore, from Shelke, sparking widespread concern in the industrial city.

This development follows the arrest of Namami Shankar Zha (32, originally from Bihar) a day earlier in Pimple Nilakh, where the Sangvi Police confiscated 2.38kg of MD worth over ₹2 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar stated, "The arrest of the accused occurred after on-duty Assistant Police Inspector Narayan Patil of Sangvi Police Station observed his suspicious movement with a white carry bag during night patrolling in the local area."

Following the arrest, a case was lodged at the Sangvi Police Station under sections 8(c), 21(c), and 22(c) of the NDPS Act.

The accused was subsequently presented in court on Friday, where the district magistrate court in Pune remanded him to police custody for seven days.

This drug seizure in Pimpri-Chinchwad adds to the backdrop of a significant ₹3,676-crore mephedrone bust case spanning multiple cities originating from Pune. In this broader investigation, Pune Police have identified 50-60 drug peddlers distributing MD in small quantities across major cities in the state. Authorities are also seeking assistance from central investigation agencies to conduct a more comprehensive probe, as connections to as much as 200 to 300kg of mephedrone smuggling remain unestablished. To date, a total of 11 individuals have been apprehended in connection with this case.

