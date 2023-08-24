Pimpri Chinchwad Police Confiscate 58 KG Opium Powder In Mahalunge |

Pimpri Chinchwad Police successfully confiscated 58 kilograms of opium powder in Mahalunge, police official said on Thursday. This operation led to the arrest of three individuals, with a substantial amount of cash seized amounting to ₹16.7 lakhs

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rakesh Jeevanram Bishnoi (24 years old), Kailas Joraram Bishnoi (23 years old), and Mukesh Girdhariram Bishnoi (23 years old), all residents of Mahalunge in the Khed district, originally from Rajasthan. The trio has been remanded in police custody until August 28. Additionally, a case has been registered against Avinash Pansare at the Mahalunge MIDC police station, while the police are actively searching for another individual named Anil Kumar Jat, believed to be from Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Swapna Gore, disclosed that the anti-narcotics team received a tip-off indicating that some individuals were involved in the transportation and storage of crushed opium for illegal sale in Mahalunge. Acting swiftly on this information, the police set up a trap and conducted an operation resulting in the detention of the three suspects.

82 cylinders were also seized

The operation yielded a significant haul, including 58.288 kg of opium powder, one tempo vehicle, four mobile phones, 82 cylinder tanks, one weighing scale, one mixer, refilling pipes, sealing packing materials, and ₹16,70,122 in cash. Furthermore, the police have filed a case against Avinash Pansare for allegedly providing a godown without a proper tenancy agreement.

This operation was executed under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Satish Mane, and led by Senior Police Inspector of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Santosh Patil. The team included Assistant Inspector Prashant Mahale, Sub-Inspectors Rajan Mahadik and Dnyaneshwar Dalvi, along with Police Constables Pradeep Shelar, Ashok Gargote, Balasaheb Suryavanshi, Mayur Wadkar, Santosh Bhalerao, Dada Dhas, Ajit Kute, Randhir Mane, Mitesh Yadav, Pandurang Funde, and Balu Kokate.

