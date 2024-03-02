 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate To Be Built On 15 Acres Of Land In Wakad
Presently, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate operates from a school building owned by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), necessitating rent payments by the police department to the civic body

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate To Be Built On 15 Acres Of Land In Wakad | X/@PCcityPolice

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of 15 acres of land in Wakad for the construction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

The designated land parcel, currently under the ownership of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), will soon be transferred to the police department.

This initiative aims to enhance the infrastructure of the police department in the industrial city by providing ample space for various amenities, including a drill ground, playground, administrative offices and residential quarters.

The establishment of the dedicated Police Commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding areas was prompted by the growing demand for specialised law enforcement services in the city. Since its establishment on August 15, 2018, the Commissionerate has amalgamated nine police stations previously under the Pune Police Commissionerate and five from the Pune Rural limits. However, the lack of dedicated space has impeded its development.

Announcing the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police expressed, "Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate gets a HOME - It's the 1st independent piece of land to build offices, residences, and other infrastructure fit to serve the citizens of our industrial city more effectively."

The post further noted that the allocated land in Wakad enjoys a central location in the city, promising convenience in administration and accessibility for citizens.

