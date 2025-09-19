 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Three For Robbing Elderly Women At Knifepoint, Seize Stolen Jewellery
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Three For Robbing Elderly Women At Knifepoint, Seize Stolen Jewellery | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's Crime Branch Unit-4 has cracked a major case, arresting three suspects who robbed two elderly women at knifepoint, officials announced on Friday. Police have seized a total of Rs 14.17 lakh worth of stolen goods from the suspects, including 127 grams of gold jewellery and the car used in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abasaheb Ankush Madane (35, Dehu Road), Kailas Pandurang Tonape (32, Dighi), and Vaibhav Janardan Suryatal (30, Ravet).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said that on September 7, three unknown individuals offered a ride to two elderly women on their way to Mumbai, luring them into their red Honda City car under the guise of offering help. From Wakad Bridge to the new Katraj Tunnel, the suspects drove them around, threatening them with a knife. They then forcibly took 127 grams of gold jewellery from the women, which included a chain, bangles, and a ring. The stolen gold jewellery was valued at Rs 8.47 lakh. A case was registered at the Hinjawadi Police Station.

Recognising the seriousness of the crime, the Crime Branch Unit-4 team initiated an investigation using technical analysis and obtained a tip-off from a trusted source. After obtaining information about the Honda City car used in the crime, police apprehended the three suspects in the Walhekarwadi area on Thursday, said DCP Dr Pawar.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl. CP Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. The Crime Branch Unit-4 was led by Sr PI Arvind Pawar and included PSIs Bharat Gosavi, Mayuresh Salunkhe, Pravin Dale, Nitin Dhorje, and Police Constables Kunal Shinde, Suresh Jayabhaye, Tushar Shete, Mohammad Gaus Nadaf, Bhausaheb Rathod, Prashant Said, Govind Chavan, Sukhdev Gawande, Amar Rane, Dinkar Ade, Ravi Pawar, and Dhananjay Jadhav.

