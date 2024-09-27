Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s Divyang Bhavan Foundation Begins Full-Scale Operations | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has commenced full-scale operations of the Divyang Bhavan Foundation at Morwadi, Pimpri, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to support divyang individuals. While the foundation was initially established under Section 8 of the Companies Act, it has now become fully functional, offering comprehensive services to all 21 categories of divyang persons.

The foundation has already begun providing essential services such as therapy, distribution of assistive devices, skill development, and rehabilitation. To date, over 150 individuals have benefitted from the therapy facilities, while 120 divyang individuals have received assistive devices, including artificial limbs. The centre also held awareness programmes with more than 300 participants.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “The full-scale functioning of Divyang Bhavan marks a new chapter in our commitment to empowering divyang individuals. With a range of specialised services now accessible, we aim to improve the quality of life for all divyang citizens within PCMC limits.”

In its initial recruitment phases, the Divyang Bhavan Foundation selected 40 staff members across 31 categories, with an additional three appointed in the second phase. The team is now fully staffed and prepared to offer personalised care and support to divyang citizens, according to Paresh Gandhi, CEO of the Divyang Bhavan Foundation.

To reach more beneficiaries, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil announced that a door-to-door survey will soon be conducted to identify differently-abled individuals within PCMC who may require the foundation’s services. “This survey will help ensure that no one is left behind and that all eligible citizens receive the assistance they need,” he said.

Tanaji Narale, Assistant Commissioner of the Social Development Department, emphasised that the centre is equipped to handle a large number of beneficiaries and provide various therapeutic services systematically. He also mentioned that the Divyang Cell will soon become operational at Divyang Bhavan to further streamline and manage services for the differently-abled.

Omprakash Deshmukh, Managing Director of the foundation, urged all differently-abled individuals holding UDID cards to visit Divyang Bhavan and avail themselves of the services. “We are committed to providing comprehensive support, and we encourage all eligible individuals to come forward and take advantage of the facilities available here,” he stated.