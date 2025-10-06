Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Publishes Final Ward Structure Ahead Of Elections After Maharashtra Election Commission Orders Changes | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The final ward structure for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) election was published on Monday evening. Changes have been made in the wards by fully accepting the objections from Ward No. 1 Chikhali, 6 Dhawde Wasti, 7 Gavhane Wasti, Bhosari Gaothan, and Ward No. 12 Talawade Gaothan, and partially considering objections from Ward Nos. 24 and 25. Additionally, the names of three wards have been changed.

The PCMC election will be held using the four-member ward system. It's very similar to the 2017 election and considers the 2011 census for reference. In 2011, the city's population was 17.27 lakh. There are 32 wards in total, with 128 corporators.

In the final ward structure published by the Election Commission, the Tamhane Wasti area of Ward No. 1 Chikhali Gaothan has been added to Ward No. 12 Talawade Gaothan and Rupee Nagar. The area including Gavjatra Maidan and the Municipal Hospital campus from Ward No. 6 Dhawde Wasti, Chakrapani Vasahat, has been added to Ward No. 7 Gavhane Wasti, Bhosari Gaothan, in the final ward structure. The Mhatoba Wasti slum area from Ward No. 24 Datta Nagar, Padamji Papermill, has been added to Ward No. 25 Punawale, Tathawade.

Wards with Name Changes (Old Name in Brackets)

- Ward No: 10

New Name: Annasaheb Magar Nagar, Tipu Sultan Nagar, BSNL Area, MIDC Office

Old Name: Sambhajinagar, Morwadi

- Ward No.: 11

New Name: Bhimshakti Nagar

Old Name: Newale Wasti, Krishna Nagar, Gharkul

- Ward No.: 26

New Name: Wakad

Old Name: Pimple Nilakh, Vishal Nagar

312 Objections Rejected

A total of 318 objections were received on the PCMC ward structure. Of these, objections from Wards No. 1, 6, 7, 12, 24, and 25 have been accepted. The remaining 312 objections have been disallowed.

Ward No. 1 Has the Highest Population

There are 32 wards for the PCMC election. Each ward will have a minimum population of 49,000 to a maximum of 65,000. Ward No. 1 (Chikhali Gaothan area, Patil Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, More Wasti area, Sonawane Wasti) has the highest population at 65,320, while Ward No. 5 (Gawali Nagar, Chakrapani Vasahat) has the lowest population at 49,049.

17 Lakh Voters in the City

As per the 2011 census, the city's population is 1,727,692. The electoral roll up to July 1, 2025, will be considered for the Municipal Corporation election. Accordingly, the city has 1,700,751 voters. Election department officials stated that the voter lists have been requested from the State Election Commission. Once received, the lists will be divided ward-wise.

Reservation In Category & Seats Reserved

Women & Men (Each) - 64

SC (Scheduled Caste) - 20

ST (Scheduled Tribe) - 3

OBC (Other Backward Class) - 35

Open (General) - 70

Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde, head of PCMC's Election Department, said, "The notification for the final ward structure for the PCMC election has been published. The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the reservation draw. Further action will be taken accordingly."