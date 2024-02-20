Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Presents Rs 5,841-Crore Annual Budget; No Increase In Taxes

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

In a concerted effort towards infrastructure development, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, also the administrator, presented a substantial ₹5,841-crore annual budget for 2024-25, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining stable water and property tax rates on Tuesday.

The comprehensive budget, totaling ₹8,676 crore, inclusive of state and central government schemes, reflects a notable increase from the previous fiscal year's ₹5,298 crore budget.

In his second budget presentation at the civic Standing Committee hall, Singh, assuming the administrator role due to the absence of elected corporators, outlined a strategic roadmap for various essential initiatives under the infrastructure project umbrella. These strategic initiatives encompass constructing new roads and enhancing existing ones, aligning with urban street design principles.

This budget marks Singh's second in his career and represents the municipality's 42nd budget.

Significant highlights

The significant highlights include a robust allocation of ₹1,863.48 crores for developmental projects, a substantial ₹190 crores for the efficient operation of eight zonal offices, and a noteworthy ₹1,031.79 crores dedicated to the implementation of special construction schemes. Additionally, substantial allocations of ₹1,898 crores aim at uplifting the urban poor, ₹61.58 crores for diverse programs benefiting women, and a considerable ₹65.21 crores for schemes catering to disabled persons. The budget also allocates ₹269.89 crores for water supply initiatives and a corresponding ₹325.61 crores for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Moreover, it includes ₹100 crores for land acquisition purposes and a provision of ₹50 crores for the Smart City initiative, emphasizing a comprehensive and inclusive approach to urban development.