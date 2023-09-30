 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Plans Cleanliness Drive At 64 Sites Tomorrow - View Complete List Here
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Plans Cleanliness Drive At 64 Sites Tomorrow - View Complete List Here

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal during his Mann Ki Baat episode

Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has organised a large-scale cleanliness drive scheduled for Sunday, October 1, at 64 locations throughout the city.

The PCMC, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, wrote, "The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in order to make our city clean and beautiful, 'Ek Taas, Ek Saath' campaign has been organised on October 1, 2023, at 10 am. All citizens are requested to attend in large numbers."

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal during his Mann Ki Baat episode. He called on all citizens to collectively participate in "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" at 10am on October 1, as a "swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs later released a statement, indicating that the mega cleanliness drive encourages citizens from all backgrounds to engage in actual cleaning activities in public spaces such as markets, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist destinations, and religious sites.

The statement also mentioned that this extensive cleanliness drive is part of the "Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva-2023" campaign, observed from September 15 to October 2.

Additionally, a similar cleanliness drive is being organized by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as well.

