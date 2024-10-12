Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Marks 42nd Foundation Day With Cultural & Sports Programmes (PHOTOS) | X/@PCMCSarathi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) celebrated its 42nd foundation day on Friday with enthusiasm. On this occasion, various activities were held for the officers and employees of the civic body.

At the beginning, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh offered floral tributes to the late Annasaheb Magar in the main administrative building premises. Later, a blood donation camp was organised on the premises of the main administrative building. Officers and employees of various departments of the municipal corporation contributed to the social work by donating blood after Singh's appeal.

Following this, officers and employees of the municipal corporation enjoyed various sports and cultural programmes. Games like musical chairs and tug of war were organised for the PCMC staff. A special event titled "New Home Minister," exclusively for female employees, was held. The feature of the event was the prize of Paithani saree.

To conclude the event, Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented awards to the winners of the activities and lauded the PCMC officials for their dedication and hard work at the Ramkrishna More Prekshagriha in Chinchwad. Here, an orchestra also played songs for the enjoyment of the staff.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh congratulated the civic body on its 42nd foundation day. He wrote, "As our Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation celebrates its 42nd anniversary, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all citizens, staff members, and public representatives for being the driving force behind our city's extraordinary growth. From a modest township to a vibrant urban hub, our progress reflects your dedication, resilience, and collective spirit. Let’s continue this journey together as we strive towards a sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future. Here's to many more years of growth and success for PCMC! Happy 42nd Anniversary, PCMC!"

Did You Know?

Pimpri-Chinchwad came into existence after the state government decided to merge four gram panchayats of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari and Akurdi to form the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Council (PCMC) on March 4, 1970. Annasaheb Magar, the then Haveli MLA, was appointed the council president, while Dnyaneshwar Landge, the then sarpanch of Bhosari, became the first vice-president. This council continued to function until 1982 when the state government elevated its status to that of a municipal corporation. The PCMC, thus, came into existence on October 11, 1982. The inaugural civic general elections were held in 1986, during which Landge was elected as the first mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He subsequently went on to serve as Haveli MLA.