Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Issues Guidelines To Combat Air Pollution From Construction Sites; Here's All You Need To Know

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken decisive action to address the air pollution stemming from construction activities in the city. PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh has issued a set of guidelines, making it mandatory for builders to adhere to these instructions, with penalties for non-compliance.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Buildings exceeding 70 metres in height within municipal limits must have a 35-foot high metal sheet enclosure.

2. Construction projects on plots larger than 1 acre require a 35-foot high metal sheet surrounding the plot, and 25 feet for plots less than 1 acre.

3. The sides of under-construction buildings must be covered with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin.

4. During demolition, constructions should be covered with green cloth, jute sheets, or tarpaulin, with continuous water sprinkling.

5. Water fogging is mandatory during the loading and unloading of construction materials.

6. Spray water on building materials to prevent airborne particles that can cause air pollution.

7. Vehicles transporting construction materials must be covered on all sides to prevent particles from flying into the air, and avoid overloading to prevent leakage.

8. Install sensor-based air pollution monitors at construction sites, with specific work like grinding, cutting, drilling, and trimming done in confined areas with water spraying or fogging.

9. Dumping construction materials on open spaces, public roads, and footpaths will be penalised.

10. Construction sites should have tire-washing facilities for vehicles to keep roads clean.

