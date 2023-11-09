Pune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital | Representational pic

A 40-year-old patient tragically jumped to his death from the 9th floor of a hospital in Pune's Sadashiv Peth. The patient has been identified as Raju Renke who was undergoing treatment for obesity

According to the information received, Renke was undergoing treatment for obesity at Laparo Obeso Centre since November 1. He had previously undergone several surgeries for his condition. Despite multiple medical interventions, he was re-admitted for another surgery.

Preliminary information from the police suggests that Renke's ongoing battle with obesity and associated health issues may have driven him to this drastic step. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)