 Pune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital

Pune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital | Representational pic

A 40-year-old patient tragically jumped to his death from the 9th floor of a hospital in Pune's Sadashiv Peth. The patient has been identified as Raju Renke who was undergoing treatment for obesity

According to the information received, Renke was undergoing treatment for obesity at Laparo Obeso Centre since November 1. He had previously undergone several surgeries for his condition. Despite multiple medical interventions, he was re-admitted for another surgery.

Preliminary information from the police suggests that Renke's ongoing battle with obesity and associated health issues may have driven him to this drastic step. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Read Also
Pune: State-Of-The-Art Dog Training Centre Approved For District In Baramati
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital

Pune: Patient Jumps To Death From 9th Floor Of Hospital

Pune: State-Of-The-Art Dog Training Centre Approved For District In Baramati

Pune: State-Of-The-Art Dog Training Centre Approved For District In Baramati

Pune: PMC Organises 29th Killa Making Competition & Exhibition; See Pics

Pune: PMC Organises 29th Killa Making Competition & Exhibition; See Pics

ICC World Cup 2023 | 'Our Visit Has Been Amazing': English Tourists Embrace Delights Of India...

ICC World Cup 2023 | 'Our Visit Has Been Amazing': English Tourists Embrace Delights Of India...

Pune: Dhruv Global School Triumphs In Sports And Art Fest 2023-24 With Stellar Performances

Pune: Dhruv Global School Triumphs In Sports And Art Fest 2023-24 With Stellar Performances