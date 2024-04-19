Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Introduces QR Codes For School Supply Distribution: Here's How It Will Work

Representative image

The Education Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has now introduced QR codes to facilitate the purchase of school supplies. This initiative aims to enhance educational facilities for students, providing quality school materials alongside education in municipal schools. Through these QR codes, students and parents will be able to purchase school supplies from designated supplier contractors in their respective zones.

A total of 42,000 students in primary schools and 9,000 students in secondary schools, making a total of 51,000 students from grades 1 to 10, will receive school materials through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). These materials include textbooks, workbooks, PT uniforms, socks, notebooks, water bottles, raincoats, drawing books, maps, compass boxes, and bandages.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pune School Teacher Quits Job To Campaign For Congress

8 contractors appointed

The Education Department has appointed eight contractors across the municipality's eight zones to ensure uniform distribution of school supplies to students. These contractors will provide school materials to students in their respective areas. The department has urged parents to purchase school materials using the QR codes generated in the names of their children.

During the first week of school commencement, the appointed supply contractors will organise camps to supply school materials to each school in their zones, allowing students and parents to purchase necessary supplies.

Read Also Pune: Fourth Firing Incident In Pune Ahead Of Polls Adds to Growing Concerns

The Education Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is committed to providing quality company materials to students. To ensure uniformity, QR codes have been issued to students, and the list of materials has been provided to the respective suppliers and contractors. This ensures that every student in municipal schools receives uniform, high-quality materials, positively impacting their academic progress.

Advantages of the QR Code method include:

- Uniform procedure for purchasing educational materials

- Availability of information about purchased students through QR codes

- Ensuring uniformity in materials for every student in the city

Shekhar Singh, Commissioner and Administrator, said, "By utilising new technologies like QR codes, the municipal corporation aims to increase transparency in providing educational materials to students. Materials will be distributed to students by scanning the QR codes provided by contractors, enhancing transparency in the process."

Vijayakumar Thorat, Assistant Commissioner, Education Department, said, "The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation is committed to providing quality materials to students through DBT. QR codes will enable students and parents to access quality materials, reflecting the department's commitment to student welfare. Materials will be purchased through QR codes provided to parents, ensuring quality materials from designated supplier contractors appointed by the municipality."