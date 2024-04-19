Pune: Fourth Firing Incident In Pune Ahead Of Polls Adds to Growing Concerns | Representative pic

In a series of gun firing incidents, one incident came to light where two people fired at each other due to an old dispute. The incident took place in front of Aggresan School in Yerwada around 3:30 to 4am on Friday morning.

Three bullets were fired at each other, fueled by anger over old disputes. The accused have been identified as Akash Satish Chandalia, Akshay Satish Chandalia, Amhala Satish Chandalia, Abhishek Sham Chandalia (all residents of Range hills, Pune), Sushant Prakash Kamble (resident of Parnkuti society, Yerwada), Sandesh Santosh Jadhav, Sanket Taru (residents of Jay Jawan Nagar Yerwada).

According to the police, in the preliminary information, the incident occurred due to personal disputes. Thirty-year-old victim Vicky Chandalia, a resident of Jay Jawan Nagar, operates a hotel in Yerwada jurisdiction. On midnight, goons entered a hotel in front of Agrasen High School and demanded money from the hotel operator Vicky Chandalia. However, Vicky refused to comply. Meanwhile, accused Akash Chandalia took out a pistol and fired at Vicky.

One of the bullets hit him on the right side of his abdomen above the waist. Later, his aides beat him and escaped from the spot. Injured Vicky was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Fourth such incident

The firing spree continues in the city. Three more firing incidents have taken place in Pune in three days. An incident occurred at Bhumkar Chowk in the Narhe area in the middle of the night when a youth was fired upon with a pistol on Thursday. The incident occurred on Tuesday when two people who arrived on a bike attempted to shoot a builder on Jangali Maharaj street with a pistol. Later, a retired army soldier shot at a person with a pistol during a business competition in the Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar on Wednesday.