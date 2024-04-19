Pune: Supriya Sule Owes ₹35 Lakh To Sunetra Pawar, ₹20 Lakh To Parth Pawar, Reveals Election Affidavit

Supriya Sule Owes ₹35 Lakh To Sunetra Pawar, ₹20 Lakh To Parth Pawar, Reveals Election Affidavit | File Photo

The electoral battle in Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat is going to be a closely watched contest between NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar and NCP(SP) nominee Supriya Sule, who are vying for victory in the Pawar family's stronghold.

Despite the competitive spirit, recent disclosures in their nomination forms shed light on an intriguing financial interplay between the two candidates.

The affidavits disclose that Sunetra Pawar has loaned ₹35 lakh to Sule and ₹50 lakh to Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar. Sule has also borrowed ₹20 lakh from Parth Pawar, son of Sunetra and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Interestingly, the Sule family does not own any vehicles.

Sunetra Pawar's affidavit shows that her family owns property worth around ₹121.45 crore, with investments in shares and mutual funds as well. She owns jewellery worth ₹34.39 lakh, while her husband, Ajit Pawar, has assets worth ₹37.15 crore in various banks.

On the other hand, Supriya Sule and her husband own property worth more than ₹150 crore, with investments only in India. Sule has borrowed ₹20 lakh from Parth Pawar and ₹35 lakh from Sunetra Pawar. The couple also possesses jewellery worth around ₹5.45 crore, including gold, silver, and diamonds.

Overall, the affidavits provide insight into the financial status and investments of both candidates, showcasing their wealth and assets. The elections in Baramati are expected to be closely contested, with both candidates showcasing their financial strength and support within the Pawar family.

Both candidates filed their nominations on Thursday at the divisional commissioner office, following a show of strength by holding public rallies in the city.

Sunetra Pawar's public rally was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and her husband, Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, Supriya Sule's public rally was attended by Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

Baramati will go to the polls on May 7.