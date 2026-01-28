No Air Ambulance For Pune-Mumbai Expressway; MSRDC Cites Feasibility Constraint | File (Representative Image)

The proposal to introduce an air ambulance service on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has been scrapped, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) stating that the project is neither geographically nor financially viable. With the plan dropped, accident victims on the busy expressway will continue to be transported to hospitals by road.

The proposal was conceived to ensure rapid medical assistance to victims of serious accidents on the expressway, where difficult terrain and traffic congestion often delay emergency response. Exploration of the air ambulance option had been underway since 2016, after a private company submitted a detailed proposal to MSRDC.

However, MSRDC officials said the expressway's winding ghat sections, hilly terrain, and lack of suitable landing zones make helicopter operations impractical. The proposal estimated an operational cost of nearly Rs 5 lakh per hour.

Explaining the decision, MSRDC Joint Managing Director Rajesh Patil said the expressway passes through a geographically challenging ghat section. "Establishing dedicated landing sites or helipads for air ambulances would be difficult. Weather conditions such as fog during winter and heavy rainfall in the monsoon would further complicate operations. Considering these factors, the proposal has been cancelled," he said.

Instead, MSRDC has decided to focus on strengthening emergency response through upgraded trauma care centres located along the expressway. Officials said efforts are being made to equip these centres with advanced medical facilities to ensure accident victims receive timely treatment.

Meanwhile, data from the Highway Traffic Police and MSRDC show a decline in accidents over the past two years, attributed to the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Al-based CCTV surveillance. In 2024, the expressway witnessed 66 accidents resulting in 82 fatalities. The number dropped to 54 cases, with 61 deaths reported in 2025.

MSRDC officials maintained that, given the improved safety measures and upgraded on-ground medical infrastructure, there is no immediate need for an air ambulance service on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at present.