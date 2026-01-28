Nashik Agriculture Sector Observes Spontaneous Shutdown To Mourn Ajit Pawar’s Death

Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Nashik: Following the accidental death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash on Wednesday, January 28, agricultural businesses in Nashik district expressed their profound grief and observed a spontaneous shutdown.

This tragic incident has cast a pall of sorrow across the entire state and the country, and the agricultural sector in Nashik district came together to pay tribute to the departed leader.

To express their respect for Ajit Pawar, all agricultural businesses in the Nashik district spontaneously kept their shops and all business operations closed until 5:00 PM on January 28, 2026. Despite there being no compulsion, agricultural traders, agro-dealers, and related businesses in the district participated in this shutdown on a large scale.

This spontaneous shutdown was observed following an appeal made by the Nashik Agro Dealers Association (NADA). The NADA organisation had appealed to all agricultural businesses in the district to keep their businesses closed as a tribute. Responding to this appeal, shops related to the agricultural business remained closed throughout the district.

The agricultural businesses observed the shutdown peacefully and in an orderly manner, expressing their respect and sentiments towards Ajitdada Pawar. This shutdown in the Nashik district was not merely about closing businesses but rather a collective expression of grief for a popular leader who worked for the welfare of the people.