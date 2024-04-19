Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pune School Teacher Quits Job To Campaign For Congress | Sourced

Satish Gore, a school teacher from Pune, recently returned from Solapur, where he actively campaigned for Congress candidate Praniti Shinde. During his time there, he interacted with the youth and tried to drum up support for Shinde. Gore intends to extend his campaign efforts to other constituencies, including Nanded, Jalna, Shirur, and Baramati, in support of the grand old party and its allies.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Gore, who holds a postgraduate degree in English from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said he has been working for the Congress party since 2017. Before that, he worked with the Left front for a brief period.

Reflecting on his university days, Gore recounted his association with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress. "While I was at the university, I was associated with the NSUI. I worked for students and tried to solve their issues like fees, hostel, parking, etc. I also was associated with organising several programmes for youngsters, which included talks on Section 377," said Gore.

"Subsequently, I was made the State Secretary of Yuva Congress and worked closely with MLC Satyajeet Tambe. I was looking after the education beat for West Maharashtra and some parts of Marathwada. Then during Covid, I helped a lot of students, and that is when I realised I needed to get into teaching full-time after looking at the problems faced by students as many of them struggled to get their basics right. Earlier, I was teaching part-time. I was a teaching associate at the university. I was also briefly at Nowrosjee Wadia College, Abasaheb Garware College, and SNDT College, along with other private institutions. During this time too, I was constantly raising my voice against injustices by participating in several protests at the university," he added.

The 34-year-old's political activities were temporarily stopped upon joining a school as a full-time teacher. However, during his mid-term appraisal, he informed the school management that he would go for campaigning during the Lok Sabha polls, to which they readily agreed.

Speaking about the methods he, along with the team, will employ to engage voters, Gore said, "First and foremost is social media. Apart from meeting people, we will also write letters to voters and explain why Narendra Modi should not be given a third term." He added, "We are trying to make the booth management strong. Besides, we are also trying to make people aware of the important points mentioned in Congress' manifesto."

Speaking about Congress' chances in the election, Gore expressed optimism and said, "People are inclined towards the Congress, but it only needs a little push. In Maharashtra's context, there is a really positive scenario." "People are expressing strong discontent against price rise in daily commodities. Even farmers are disappointed across the state. A similar case is across the country," he concluded.