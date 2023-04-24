 Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC holds Jansanwad Sabha
These meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month to redress grievances quickly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
In a bid to maintain coordination between the citizens and the administration, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation organized public dialogue meetings - Jansanvad - on Monday in all its regional offices. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month to redress grievances quickly.

article-image

96 issues raised

The citizens actively participated in these meetings and presented a total of 96 complaints and suggestions. The complaints mainly revolved around issues such as inadequate water pressure, slow pothole filling, and broken sewers that needed immediate repair.

The citizens also raised concerns about the encroachments on the footpaths, unauthorized fruit sellers, handcarts and encroachments along the roads. They urged the authorities to take immediate action to remove these encroachments and ensure that they do not reoccur in the future.

Jansanwad Sabha is a coordinator between the citizens and the municipality and is also playing an important role in increasing civic participation in the goals, policies and decisions of the municipality through various questions, suggestions, complaints.

article-image
