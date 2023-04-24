Pune: First-ever tree ambulance to protect and conserve trees soon | Pixabay

In an effort to protect and conserve trees, Pune is all set to launch its first-ever "tree ambulance" soon. This initiative comes as a response to the pressing need to prevent the constant deterioration of the environment.

The announcement was made by the Guardian Minister of Pune, Chandrakant Patil, who revealed that the tree ambulance project was developed by IIT Guwahati.

The Tree ambulance is a specialized vehicle that offers immediate care and assistance to trees that require attention. Accompanying the ambulance is a team of plant experts and helpers who carry essential gardening tools, water, manure, and pesticides. Their primary objective is to provide aid to distressed trees, including removing any nails or posters that may be harming the tree's health.