Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Main Road Encroachments - Check Photos

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On Main Road Encroachments

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched proactive measures against encroachments, unauthorised sheds, and illegal brick constructions in public spaces along the main roads in the city, aiming to free up these areas for citizens.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the importance of preserving public spaces for various activities, citizen convenience, development works, and overall welfare to contribute to the city's comprehensive development.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil highlighted the negative impact of encroachments on city roads, causing traffic impediments, disfiguring the city, and leading to accidents.

The civic body initiated anti-encroachment actions in several regions, including Wakad to Pimple Nilakh, Jagtap Dairy Chowk to Bhujbal Chowk, Rawet BRT, and Ward No. 3.

Over the past seven days, the Municipal Corporation actively addressed encroachments, resulting in the demolition of unauthorised sheds and illegal brick structures covering an area of more than 4 lakh square feet.

The PCMC Commissioner added, "There is a need to ensure major roads are obstruction-free for the growing population's interest. Responding to citizens' complaints, the corporation is taking aggressive anti-encroachment actions."

The Additional Commissioner underscored the urgency of solving encroachment problems to protect citizens' interests and maintain the city's beauty. He announced, "A similarly aggressive anti-encroachment campaign would be implemented under other field offices in the next month to create a clean, beautiful, and organised urban environment for citizens."