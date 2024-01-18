Pune: Man Booked For Using Amber Beacon On Vehicle To Deceive And Dupe Unsuspecting Victims |

A 50-year-old resident of Deccan, identified as Shivanand Hulyakar from Prabhat Road, is currently on the run after being booked by the police for impersonating a former textile minister. The accusation comes from a complaint filed by Pravin Dongre, who reported that the accused utilised an amber beacon on his vehicle to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Upon investigation, the police have charged the suspect with offences including impersonation, misrepresentation, and potential fraud. The motive behind Shivanand Hulyakar's deceptive actions is yet to be determined by authorities.

Per the information shared by Police, the accused was previously implicated in an IPC 420 case lodged at the Deccan police station. Further investigation uncovered that he illegally used a government logo on his car.

The Deccan Police Station has filed a case against the accused under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend Shivanand Hulyakar, who remains at large.

Amber beacon rules

In response to the Supreme Court's directives in December 2013, the state government undertook a revision of the list of positions authorized to use beacons, releasing an updated version in 2014.

Exclusive rights to employ amber beacons without flashers were restricted to high-ranking officials at or above the secretary level in the state government, police officers holding the rank of inspector general of police and above, and regional commissioners. District officials at the topmost levels are permitted to utilize blue beacons.

By October 2014, the transport commissioner's office had instructed various departments to eliminate beacons from vehicles belonging to officials without entitlement. Furthermore, it directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state to take decisive action against any unauthorized use of beacons.

As per the provisions outlined in section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR)-1989, the state government is empowered to grant permission to VIPs, VVIPs, and government officials for the installation of red or amber beacons on their official vehicles.