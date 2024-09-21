Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Approves Subway Construction At Rakshak Chowk On Sangvi-Kiwale Road To Ease Traffic Congestion | Sourced

In a move to address the growing traffic congestion at Rakshak Chowk on the Sangvi-Kiwale road, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved the construction of a new subway. The project, greenlit by the civic body's standing committee on Thursday aims to streamline traffic and provide much-needed relief to commuters.

Once completed, the project will benefit not only local residents but also daily office-goers and schoolchildren who frequently use this route. The subway is expected to create a seamless link between Pune and PCMC, allowing for smoother and more efficient traffic movement.

This development is part of PCMC’s larger plan to modernise the city's infrastructure and reduce traffic congestion in rapidly growing areas.

The Sangvi-Kiwale road connects PCMC to Pune and Mumbai, passing through key areas like Wakad, Hinjawadi, Punawale, Ravet, and Tathawade. Rapid urbanisation in these areas has led to heavy traffic congestion, particularly at Rakshak Chowk.

The increasing number of vehicles, including BRT buses, school buses, and goods transport, has caused frequent traffic jams at this junction, leading to delays and fuel wastage.

The new subway will provide a signal-free corridor for vehicles travelling from Dange Chowk towards Pimple Nilakh and Aundh Military Station, reducing travel time, fuel consumption, and environmental impact.

Speaking on the long-term benefits of the project, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "This subway is an important step in easing traffic congestion at Rakshak Chowk. By reducing the time vehicles spend in traffic, we will also cut fuel consumption and emissions, contributing to a greener environment. Once completed, this project will greatly improve the commuting experience for thousands of residents and daily commuters."

• Location: Rakshak Chowk, Sangvi-Kiwale Road

• Subway Dimensions:

Width: 26.40 meters

Ramps: 125 meters towards Aundh and 240 meters towards Jagtap Dairy

• Project Timeline: 18 months

• Tender Amount: ₹22.77 crore

• Accepted Tender Amount: ₹18.67 crore