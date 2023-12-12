Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Initiates Groundbreaking Property Tax Campaign, Targets Doubling Income |

The Taxation and Tax Collection Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is actively undertaking a property survey and a new property tax registration campaign to redefine revenue generation and encompass a significant number of properties within the tax framework. Within just three months of implementation, Commissioner Shekhar Singh's comprehensive property levy plan is already demonstrating its impact.

In the ongoing financial year, the tax collection department has successfully garnered 640 crores, with the potential to reach 1,000 crores. The property survey and tax registration drive are expected to contribute an additional 1,500 crores to the municipal exchequer in the upcoming financial year, covering both past tax arrears and current demands.

The campaign, targeting both registered and unregistered assets, is poised to double the revenue demand of the municipal corporation in the coming financial year. The Commissioner underscores the project's significance in fortifying the municipality's financial position, supporting diverse development projects, and elevating services for taxpayers.

The initial phase of the campaign prioritizes the taxation of unregistered properties, aiming to bring properties currently outside the tax ambit into compliance. The Municipal Corporation assures property owners of no tax increases this year, emphasizing a meticulous survey and internal enumeration.

Already numbering 3,19,000 properties in nine zones out of the total 18, the survey includes 2,20,000 registered properties and the identification of 1,16,811 unregistered properties. The ongoing survey in the remaining nine zones is anticipated to unveil an additional 80,000 to 85,000 unregistered properties.

Comprehensive survey employs geo-sequencing

This comprehensive survey employs geo-sequencing and internal surveys, ensuring accurate measurements of properties and secure storage of related documents. Property owners will have convenient access to information about their properties, contributing to the transparency and reliability of the municipal tax system.

Shekhar Singh, Commissioner and Administrator, assured, "There won't be any tax hike this year, and annual rental values remain unchanged. Our focus is on incorporating unregistered properties into the tax ambit. The Municipal Corporation is dedicated to completing this project in the next 15-18 months, anticipating a doubling of income from municipal property tax, significantly fortifying the municipality's financial situation."

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, Additional Commissioner, stressed the survey's importance, saying, "This survey is pivotal for augmenting the Municipal Corporation's revenue. It includes a comprehensive registration campaign for all properties, with necessary assistance and tax support provided to the lawn department. The tax collection department is committed to the survey's success, and I personally oversee its progress."

Nilesh Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner, explained, "The digital locker facility will be extended to properties under the tax registration campaign, enhancing their overall quality compared to other cities. This makes them more reliable and legally sound, benefiting citizens. Simultaneously, we aim to optimise the municipality's computer system, making it the most user-friendly for citizens to pay taxes, avail discounts, and access updated information. Our objective is to make history by revolutionising tax collection offices."