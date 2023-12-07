Pimpri-Chinchwad: After CM Eknath Shinde's Intervention, MPCB Directs PCMC To Take Action Against Industries Polluting Indrayani River | File Image

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has directed the environment department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to address the issue of industrial units polluting the Indrayani River.

This action follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive to the MPCB to tackle pollution concerns ahead of the Kartiki Wari in Alandi. Prompted by Shinde's instructions, MPCB officials inspected the Indrayani River site to identify pollution sources.

Their examination revealed the discharge of untreated toxic waste, chemicals, and untreated domestic sewage from multiple industrial units in the Chikhali and Kudalwadi areas. These units were not only releasing pollutants into the river but were also found contributing to air pollution by burning industrial waste, junk, and scrap. Additionally, these units were operating illegally.

Primarily functioning as warehouses for various materials such as plastic, paper, rubber, iron, wood, plastic drums, and aluminium, these units were found to be directly discharging untreated wastewater from the cleaning processes into the Indrayani River.

Consequently, the PCMC has received instructions to take stringent action against these non-compliant units and furnish a report to the MPCB.

The PCMC's environment department will present this issue to PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh for further discussion and deliberation on the appropriate course of action.

Recently, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge pledged to raise the issue of river pollution during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly session. Taking to X (previously Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader expressed his commitment, stating, "We will highlight the issue of river pollution in the Legislative Assembly! #Indrayani #Pavana #Mula." The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature has begun today in Nagpur.