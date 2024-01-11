Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahesh Landge Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Declare January 22 As Public Holiday | X/@maheshklandge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, urging him to declare January 22 as a public holiday, the day when the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held.

Made a request to the Chief Minister, of Maharashtra, Eknath ji Shinde to consider declaring a public holiday on January 22 to coincide with the Shree Ram Mandir installation ceremony in Ayodhya.



मा. श्री. एकनाथजी शिंदे साहेब,

मुख्यमंत्री, महाराष्ट्र राज्य यांना 22 जानेवारी रोजी… pic.twitter.com/OOHHu6yAap — Mahesh Landge (@maheshklandge) January 11, 2024

In the letter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote, "The people have been waiting for the Ram Temple for over 500 years. The dream, which was seen for generations after generations, is finally coming true. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be a historical and joyous moment for crores of people."

"On account of this, Hindus and Rambhakts across the country have organised several religious and traditional events. Hence, I request you (Shinde) to declare a public holiday on January 22 so that people celebrate this day as a festival," he added.

Last year during a party rally, Landge said he would lead a group of 5,000 devotees from the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency on a pilgrimage to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Security arrangements in Ayodhya:

In anticipation of the ceremony, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1,500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Notably, Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

To bolster emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, emphasising safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators while strictly prohibiting any form of intoxication.

The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22.