Nashikkars Face Double Whammy: Rising Heat and Afternoon Power Cuts Due To Maintenance Work

Even as the rising heat was not enough, Nashikites are currently facing a serious issue of power cuts every afternoon. As the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) or Mahavitaran has taken up various maintaining works in city.

Employees of Mahavitaran are working to ensure minimal interruptions. Maintenance and pre monsoon repair tasks are vital to uphold the integrity of the electrical systems, albeit they may necessitate temporary power supply interruptions in specific areas.

Maintenance activities encompass a range of tasks, including trimming tree branches touching electrical systems, replacing damaged pins and insulators, conducting inspections, and repairing transmission and pipelines to prevent oil leakage during the monsoon season.

Additionally, tasks such as replacing lightning insulators, inspecting underground cables, and repairing mechanical components in substations are carried out swiftly to rectify any issues.

Consumers informed via SMS

Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar has issued directives to engineers and employees to execute these tasks diligently, prioritiaing safety and efficiency.

Customers are informed of scheduled maintenance works via SMS notifications in advance.

These works are strategically divided to minimise disruption, ensuring seamless service to consumers. Despite proactive measures, unforeseen events such as fallen trees and technical faults due to inclement weather may occasionally impact the system, said Mahavitaran.

Nevertheless, Mahavitaran said that they remain committed to swiftly addressing such challenges to maintain uninterrupted and high-quality power supply. While Mahavitaran acknowledged the inconvenience caused by temporary power outages, consumers are urged to extend their cooperation during maintenance periods.