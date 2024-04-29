Nashik's Water Crisis Worsens As Trench Digging Proposal Awaits Approval | Representational photo

As the scorching summer heat intensifies in Nashik, concerns about water scarcity loom large over residents. However, efforts to mitigate the impending shortage have hit a roadblock as a proposal for trench digging sent by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) two weeks ago awaits approval from the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department.

With temperatures soaring past 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the NMC is scrambling to avert a water crisis. Three thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water has been released from the Gangapur, Tahan, and Darna reservoirs to augment the water supply to the Marathwada region via the Jayakwadi dam.

In anticipation of a prolonged dry spell, the Water Supply Department has devised a contingency plan, dubbed "Plan B," to address potential water shortages in Nashik. This plan involves pumping water from dormant reservoirs to jackwells periodically to supplement the city's water supply. A similar strategy was implemented in 2016 to mitigate water scarcity.

However, the implementation of Plan B hinges on the approval of the trench-digging proposal, which is crucial for accessing additional water sources. Despite the municipality's efforts to expedite the process, the delay in receiving approval from the Urban Development Department has caused frustration and anxiety among officials.

To expedite the approval process, the superintendent engineer of the Water Supply Department is personally engaging with the ministry to follow up on the matter. The civic body remains hopeful that swift action will be taken to address the looming water crisis and avert potential hardships for Nashik residents.