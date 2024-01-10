Pune: Viral Video Shows Hyena Near Bombay Sappers Hill; Watch

Hyena | Representative Photo

A video capturing a hyena near Bombay Sappers Hill in Pune has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Prashant Gandhi, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared the video, alerting viewers, "Three to four hyenas spotted near Bombay Sappers Hill. If anyone is heading towards Dighi or Dhanori, please exercise caution."

धानोरी कडील बॉम्बे साप्रस टेकडी वर 3/4 तरस आहेत आपल्या पैकी कोणी जर दिघी धानोरी डोंगराकडे वॉकिंग la जात असेल तर सावध रहावे रिस्क आहे.

Near Bombay Saprus Hill from Dhanori 3/4 Hyenas seen if any of us are going towards Dighi Dhanori hill so be careful #hyenes #Pune #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0fCeQcGQp5 — Prashant Gandhi (@ratnayog) January 9, 2024

This incident follows the circulation of another viral video on social media, showing a hyena freely roaming the roads in Lohegaon, specifically near Pride World City.

The sighting had raised concerns among residents, prompting local housing societies to advise caution. Residents were urged to refrain from early morning or nighttime walks as a safety measure.

The footage showed the hyena crossing the road and walkway between Pride World City and DY Patil College, further amplifying concerns among the community.

However, both the forest department and an NGO specialising in animal rescue have asserted that these wild animals have been inhabitants within the city's limits, especially in its peripheral areas. They emphasise that there's no need for panic or undue alarm regarding their presence.