 Pune: Viral Video Shows Hyena Near Bombay Sappers Hill; Watch
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Hyena | Representative Photo

A video capturing a hyena near Bombay Sappers Hill in Pune has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Prashant Gandhi, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared the video, alerting viewers, "Three to four hyenas spotted near Bombay Sappers Hill. If anyone is heading towards Dighi or Dhanori, please exercise caution."

This incident follows the circulation of another viral video on social media, showing a hyena freely roaming the roads in Lohegaon, specifically near Pride World City.

The sighting had raised concerns among residents, prompting local housing societies to advise caution. Residents were urged to refrain from early morning or nighttime walks as a safety measure.

The footage showed the hyena crossing the road and walkway between Pride World City and DY Patil College, further amplifying concerns among the community.

However, both the forest department and an NGO specialising in animal rescue have asserted that these wild animals have been inhabitants within the city's limits, especially in its peripheral areas. They emphasise that there's no need for panic or undue alarm regarding their presence.

